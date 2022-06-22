Brooks Koepka at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

How to Watch Brooks Koepka at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the 10th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka, the No. 19 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.

How to Watch Brooks Koepka at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

TPC River Highlands Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Koepka's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Koepka has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Koepka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Koepka last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and finished fifth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 55 +12 $39,432 May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +6 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 12 -11 $159,900 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0

Regional restrictions apply.