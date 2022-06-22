Brooks Koepka at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 23-26

How to Watch Brooks Koepka at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brooks Koepka, the No. 19 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands June 23-26.
How to Watch Brooks Koepka at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Koepka's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Koepka has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Koepka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Koepka last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and finished fifth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
55
+12
$39,432
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)