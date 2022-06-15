How to Watch Brooks Koepka at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Brooks Koepka will appear June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. In his most recent tournament he placed 55th in the PGA Championship, shooting +8 at Southern Hills Country Club.

How to Watch Brooks Koepka at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Koepka's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Koepka has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Koepka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +6 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 12 -11 $159,900 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +9 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533

