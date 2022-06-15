How to Watch Brooks Koepka at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brooks Koepka will appear June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. In his most recent tournament he placed 55th in the PGA Championship, shooting +8 at Southern Hills Country Club.
How to Watch Brooks Koepka at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Koepka's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Koepka has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Koepka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+9
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)