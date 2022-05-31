How to Watch Bryson DeChambeau at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 18th in this tournament a year ago, Bryson DeChambeau has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
DeChambeau's Statistics
- Over his last four rounds, DeChambeau has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- DeChambeau has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.
- DeChambeau last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and placed 18th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
-
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+12
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-2
$0
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
25
-16
$113,000
