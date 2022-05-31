How to Watch Bryson DeChambeau at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 17, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Bryson DeChambeau eats a peanut butter and grape jelly sandwich after his practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 18th in this tournament a year ago, Bryson DeChambeau has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio June 2- 5.

How to Watch Bryson DeChambeau at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:

DeChambeau's Statistics

Over his last four rounds, DeChambeau has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

DeChambeau has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last four rounds.

DeChambeau last played at Muirfield Village GC in 2021 and placed 18th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC - $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +12 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -2 $0 January 6- 9 Sentry Tournament of Champions 25 -16 $113,000

