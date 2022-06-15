How to Watch Bryson DeChambeau at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

June 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Bryson DeChambeau drives from the tee box on the ninth hole during the second round of the Memorial Tournament

When he hits the links June 16-19, Bryson DeChambeau will aim to improve upon his last performance at the U.S. Open. In 2021, he shot +3 and placed 26th at Muirfield Village GC.

How to Watch Bryson DeChambeau at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

DeChambeau's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, DeChambeau has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

DeChambeau has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +9 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +12 $0 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC -2 $0 January 6- 9 Sentry Tournament of Champions 25 -16 $113,000

