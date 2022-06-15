How to Watch Bryson DeChambeau at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links June 16-19, Bryson DeChambeau will aim to improve upon his last performance at the U.S. Open. In 2021, he shot +3 and placed 26th at Muirfield Village GC.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
DeChambeau's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, DeChambeau has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- DeChambeau has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+9
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+12
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
-2
$0
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
25
-16
$113,000
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
