How to Watch Bryson Nimmer at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Bryson Nimmer waits to tee off on the 17th hole Thursday during the first round of the RBC Heritage.

After the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Bryson Nimmer leads the pack with a score of -7.

How to Watch Bryson Nimmer at the Mexico Open

Nimmer's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Nimmer has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last seven rounds.
  • Nimmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+6

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

11

-12

$89,725

March 3- 6

Puerto Rico Open

69

+2

$7,733

June 10-13

Palmetto Championship at Congaree

35

-3

$33,337

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
