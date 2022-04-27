How to Watch Bryson Nimmer at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Bryson Nimmer leads the pack with a score of -7.
How to Watch Bryson Nimmer at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Nimmer's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Nimmer has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Nimmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+6
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
11
-12
$89,725
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
69
+2
$7,733
June 10-13
Palmetto Championship at Congaree
35
-3
$33,337
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
