How to Watch Bryson Nimmer at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bryson Nimmer enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 72nd-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Bryson Nimmer at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Nimmer's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Nimmer has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Nimmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
72
+1
$14,673
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+6
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
11
-12
$89,725
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
69
+2
$7,733
June 10-13
Palmetto Championship at Congaree
35
-3
$33,337
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
