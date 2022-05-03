How to Watch Bryson Nimmer at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Bryson Nimmer waits to tee off on the 17th hole Thursday during the first round of the RBC Heritage.

Bryson Nimmer enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 72nd-place finish in the Mexico Open in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Bryson Nimmer at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Nimmer's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Nimmer has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Nimmer has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 72 +1 $14,673 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +6 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 11 -12 $89,725 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 69 +2 $7,733 June 10-13 Palmetto Championship at Congaree 35 -3 $33,337

