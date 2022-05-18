How to Watch Bubba Watson at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bubba Watson putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course May 19-22, Bubba Watson will look to improve upon his last performance at the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot +14 and finished 80th at TPC Craig Ranch.

How to Watch Bubba Watson at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Watson's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Watson has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Watson has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 39 +7 $63,000 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -2 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 68 +7 $41,600 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +2 $0

Regional restrictions apply.