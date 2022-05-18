How to Watch Bubba Watson at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course May 19-22, Bubba Watson will look to improve upon his last performance at the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot +14 and finished 80th at TPC Craig Ranch.
How to Watch Bubba Watson at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Watson's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Watson has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Watson has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
39
+7
$63,000
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-2
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
68
+7
$41,600
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+2
$0
