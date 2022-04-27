Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Callum Tarren plays from the 4th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Callum Tarren looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tarren's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Tarren has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Tarren has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +3 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 5 -12 $142,913 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 30 +2 $43,133 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.