How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Callum Tarren looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Corales Puntacana Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) when he tees off in the 2022 Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Tarren's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Tarren has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Tarren has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
5
-12
$142,913
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
