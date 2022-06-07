How to Watch Callum Tarren at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Callum Tarren enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 after a 46th-place finish in McKinney, Texas at the AT&T Byron Nelson.
How to Watch Callum Tarren at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Tarren's Statistics
- Tarren will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Tarren has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in three straight.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Tarren has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
56
+9
$20,790
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
61
-3
$16,133
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
