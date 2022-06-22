How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Callum Tarren enters the 2022 Travelers Championship June 23-26 coming off a 31st-place finish in the U.S. Open in his most recent competition.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Tarren's Statistics
- Tarren has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Tarren has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
46
-14
$25,680
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
56
+9
$20,790
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
61
-3
$16,133
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
