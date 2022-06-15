How to Watch Callum Tarren at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Callum Tarren lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Callum Tarren looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the RBC Canadian Open at St. George's Golf and Country Club when he tees off in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.

How to Watch Callum Tarren at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tarren's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Tarren has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 46 -14 $25,680 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 56 +9 $20,790 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 61 -3 $16,133 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.