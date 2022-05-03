How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Callum Tarren hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 61st-place finish in the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Tarren's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Tarren has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
61
-3
$16,133
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
5
-12
$142,913
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
