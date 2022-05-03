How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Callum Tarren lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Callum Tarren hits the links May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Vidanta Vallarta following a 61st-place finish in the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico his last time in competition.

How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tarren's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Tarren has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 61 -3 $16,133 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +3 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 5 -12 $142,913 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 30 +2 $43,133

Regional restrictions apply.