September 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch the LPGA Tour Portland Classic, Final Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jin Young Ko holds a one-stroke lead heading into the final day at the Portland Classic.
Author:

The Portland Classic has been cut to 54 holes after a washout Saturday, so Friday's leader Jin Young Ko still holds a one-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final day.

Ko shot a five-under 67 in the second round to move into the lead. Ko has birdied 10 of her last 27 holes with just one bogey. Ko started off rough with three bogeys for an even-par first nine Thursday, but has rocketed up the leaderboard since then.

How to Watch the Cambia Portland Classic:

Event Date: Sept. 19, 2021

Event Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch the Cambia Portland Classic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Patty Tavatanakit also had a strong second round, shooting 67 and getting back into contention after shooting three over par in the opening round.

Gemma Dryburgh (-7) of Scotland sits at second on the leaderboard. Dryburgh was also in second place after the first round and maintained her play to stay steady through the second round.

The leader after the first round, Pajaree Anannarukarn (-4) of Thailand, shot an even-par second round to fall into a tie for fourth after the second round.

Carlota Ciganda (-5) of Spain has stayed in the hunt, remaining in third place after both the first and second rounds.

How To Watch

September
19
2021

Cambia Portland Classic, Final Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_13965147
WNBA

How to Watch Lynx vs. Mystics

USATSI_16570519
WNBA

How to Watch the Aces vs. Mercury

USATSI_13297998
Golf

How to Watch the LPGA Tour Portland Classic, Final Round

USATSI_11026839
Soccer

How to Watch Juventus vs. AC Milan

USATSI_10916339
Soccer

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Lyon

Texas Rangers
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rangers

Houston Astros
MLB

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Astros

Milwaukee Brewers
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Brewers

USATSI_16781852
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Marlins

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy