How to Watch the LPGA Tour Portland Classic, Final Round

Jin Young Ko holds a one-stroke lead heading into the final day at the Portland Classic.

The Portland Classic has been cut to 54 holes after a washout Saturday, so Friday's leader Jin Young Ko still holds a one-stroke lead heading into Sunday's final day.

Ko shot a five-under 67 in the second round to move into the lead. Ko has birdied 10 of her last 27 holes with just one bogey. Ko started off rough with three bogeys for an even-par first nine Thursday, but has rocketed up the leaderboard since then.

Patty Tavatanakit also had a strong second round, shooting 67 and getting back into contention after shooting three over par in the opening round.

Gemma Dryburgh (-7) of Scotland sits at second on the leaderboard. Dryburgh was also in second place after the first round and maintained her play to stay steady through the second round.

The leader after the first round, Pajaree Anannarukarn (-4) of Thailand, shot an even-par second round to fall into a tie for fourth after the second round.

Carlota Ciganda (-5) of Spain has stayed in the hunt, remaining in third place after both the first and second rounds.