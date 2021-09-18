How to Watch the LPGA Portland Classic Third Round

Ji Young Ko holds a one-stroke lead entering the third round at the Portland Classic while two-time Portland Classic champion Brooke Henderson has tumbled down the leaderboard.

The Friday cut has been made and the final group of golfers are left to contend for the Cambia Portland Classic this weekend. Jin Young Ko (-8) is the leader in the clubhouse after the first two days on the course in Oregon, with the field thinning out with Gemma Dryburgh (-7) and Carlota Ciganda (-5) the main competition. There is also a pack of seven golfers in the hunt at -4 that could easily make a play today.

How to Watch the Cambia Portland Classic Third Round:

Event Date: September 18, 2021

Event Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch the Cambia Portland Classic online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Friday was filled with a ton of highlights from Alana Lee’s five consecutive birdies to Andrea Lee hitting an eagle on 18 to move from -2 to -4 and put herself in a position to win this weekend in Oregon.

Aside from a bogey on 11, Ko had a clean scorecard with three birdies each on the front and back nine. Her first round was more of a mixed bag, but she clearly showed that she has a lot of good play in her with six birdies and three bogeys.

Dryburgh has been erratic two days on the course, shooting a -4 and -3 on Thursday and Friday respectively. The challenge for her is going to be consistency and cleaning up the bogeys. She had three in the first round and two more in the second, but looked a lot stronger yesterday.

While not at the top of the leaderboard, the star of the day was American Alana Uriell (-4 overall, -6 on Friday). She was a bit up and down through 12 holes, then closed out the day with five consecutive birdies to put herself in a position to make another move today and rise up the leaderboard.

Who is going to step up and take control of the leaderboard heading into the championship round?