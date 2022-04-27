How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Cameron Champ is in 21st position with a score of -4.
How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Champ's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Champ has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last seven rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
10
E
$390,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
61
+10
$26,040
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
April
27
2022
Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)