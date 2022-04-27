How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Cameron Champ takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Cameron Champ is in 21st position with a score of -4.

How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Champ's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Champ has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last seven rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 10 E $390,000 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 61 +10 $26,040

Regional restrictions apply.