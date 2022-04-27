Skip to main content

How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Cameron Champ takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 31, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Cameron Champ takes a tee shot at the first hole during the first round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Cameron Champ is in 21st position with a score of -4.

How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Mexico Open

Champ's Statistics

  • Over his last seven rounds, Champ has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score in one of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
  • Over his last seven rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

10

E

$390,000

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+1

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+7

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

61

+10

$26,040

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer

West Ham United vs. Arsenal FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Girondins Bordeaux vs. OGC Nice: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Kayserispor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Stade Brest 29 vs. Clermont Foot 63: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

FC Lorient vs. Stade Reims: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

CF America vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

AS Monaco vs. Angers SCO: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

Everton FC vs. Chelsea FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Soccer

CF Monterrey vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy