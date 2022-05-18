How to Watch Cameron Champ at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 17, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Cameron Champ putts on the seventh green during a practice round for the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Cameron Champ finished the weekend at -15, good for a 38th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Cameron Champ at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Champ's Statistics

Champ has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Champ has carded 10 straight under-par rounds.

Champ has finished below par 10 times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 6 -14 $238,163 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 10 E $390,000 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +7 $0

