How to Watch Cameron Champ at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Cameron Champ finished the weekend at -15, good for a 38th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 aiming for an improved score.
How to Watch Cameron Champ at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Champ's Statistics
- Champ has qualified for the weekend three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Champ has carded 10 straight under-par rounds.
- Champ has finished below par 10 times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
10
E
$390,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
18
2022
PGA Championship With Joe Buck & Michael Collins
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)