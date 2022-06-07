How to Watch Cameron Champ at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Cameron Champ plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Cameron Champ struggled, failing to make the cut at Muirfield Village GC. He's looking for better results in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Cameron Champ at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Champ's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Champ has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Champ has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +10 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 6 -14 $238,163 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 10 E $390,000

