How to Watch Cameron Champ at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Cameron Champ struggled, failing to make the cut at Muirfield Village GC. He's looking for better results in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 in Toronto, Canada.
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Champ's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Champ has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Champ has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+10
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
10
E
$390,000
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
