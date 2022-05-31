How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Champ enters play in Dublin, Ohio ranked No. 108 in the world, and is trying for better results June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the PGA Championship
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Champ's Statistics
- Champ has finished below par eight times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- In his last four trips to this course, Champ placed 67th in his only finish.
- In his last four attempts at this course, he's made the cut once.
- Champ struggled, missing the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+10
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
10
E
$390,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
