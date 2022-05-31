How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Cameron Champ plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Champ enters play in Dublin, Ohio ranked No. 108 in the world, and is trying for better results June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in his most recent outing, the PGA Championship

How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:

Champ's Statistics

Champ has finished below par eight times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Champ has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his last four trips to this course, Champ placed 67th in his only finish.

In his last four attempts at this course, he's made the cut once.

Champ struggled, missing the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +10 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 6 -14 $238,163 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 10 E $390,000 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0

