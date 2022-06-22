How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Cameron Champ plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 121 player in golf, Cameron Champ, looks for a better result in the 2022 Travelers Championship having failed to make the cut at TPC River Highlands in 2019.

How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Champ's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Champ has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Champ has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands (2019).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +10 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 6 -14 $238,163

