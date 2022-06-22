How to Watch Cameron Champ at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No. 121 player in golf, Cameron Champ, looks for a better result in the 2022 Travelers Championship having failed to make the cut at TPC River Highlands in 2019.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
Champ's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Champ has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Champ has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed TPC River Highlands (2019).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+10
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
6
-14
$238,163
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
