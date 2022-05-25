How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Davis enters play May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at Southern Hills Country Club following a 48th-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Davis' Statistics
- Davis has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Davis last played this course in 2021, placing 45th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$35,000
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
46
+12
$46,500
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
May
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
