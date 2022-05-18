How to Watch Cameron Davis at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 59th in this tournament a year ago, Cameron Davis has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 19-22.
How to Watch Cameron Davis at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Davis' Statistics
- Davis has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
46
+12
$46,500
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+7
$0
