How to Watch Cameron Davis at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 4, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cameron Davis lines up his putt on the 18th green during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 59th in this tournament a year ago, Cameron Davis has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma May 19-22.

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Davis' Statistics

Davis has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 46 +12 $46,500 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +7 $0

