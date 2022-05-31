How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 12, 2021; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Cameron Davis plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Davis will appear June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio. In his most recent tournament he placed seventh in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting -5 at Colonial Country Club.

How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:

Davis' Statistics

Davis has finished below par four times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Davis has an average finish of over his last three trips to this course.

Muirfield Village GC hasn't been kind to Davis recently, considering he's failed to make the cut in each of his last three events played at the course.

The last time he competed at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Davis missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 7 -5 $246,540 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $35,000 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 46 +12 $46,500

