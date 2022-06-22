How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

In his time out at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Cameron Davis posted a 53rd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Travelers Championship looking to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Davis' Statistics

Davis has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Davis has finished below par five times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Davis has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 7 -5 $246,540 May 19-22 PGA Championship 48 +6 $32,146 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857

