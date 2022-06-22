How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Cameron Davis posted a 53rd-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Travelers Championship looking to improve on that finish.
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
Davis' Statistics
- Davis has qualified for the weekend in three straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Davis has finished below par five times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Davis has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC River Highlands (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Time
/EST
