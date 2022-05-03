How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Cameron Davis posted a third-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship looking for better results.
How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Davis' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Davis has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
46
+12
$46,500
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+3
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+7
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
48
-3
$30,429
