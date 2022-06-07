How to Watch Cameron Percy at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished 69th in this tournament a year ago, Cameron Percy has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada June 9-12.
How to Watch Cameron Percy at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Percy's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Percy has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Percy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
4
-15
$166,500
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
