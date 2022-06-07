How to Watch Cameron Percy at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Cameron Percy plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished 69th in this tournament a year ago, Cameron Percy has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada June 9-12.

How to Watch Cameron Percy at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Percy's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Percy has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

Percy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +2 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 4 -15 $166,500 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356

