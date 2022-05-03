How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brandon Hagy lines up a putt watched by Cameron Percy on the eighth hole green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Percy enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a fourth-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.

How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Percy's Statistics

Percy has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.

Over his last 10 rounds, Percy has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Percy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

In 2018, Percy's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 32nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 4 -15 $166,500 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +5 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 7 -11 $97,356 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +2 $0 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -3 $0

