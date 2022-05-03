How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Percy enters play May 5- 8 in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) following a fourth-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic his last time in competition.
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Percy's Statistics
- Percy has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Percy has finished below par seven times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Percy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- In 2018, Percy's last time competing at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, he placed 32nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
4
-15
$166,500
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
7
-11
$97,356
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+2
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-3
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
