How to Watch Cameron Smith at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links May 19-22, Cameron Smith will aim to improve upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot +7 and placed 59th at Harbour Town Golf Links.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Smith's Statistics
- Smith has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Smith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
3
-5
$870,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
1
-13
$3,600,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
MC
-2
$0
