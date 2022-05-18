How to Watch Cameron Smith at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Cameron Smith lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links May 19-22, Cameron Smith will aim to improve upon his last performance in the PGA Championship. In 2021, he shot +7 and placed 59th at Harbour Town Golf Links.

How to Watch Cameron Smith at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Smith's Statistics

Smith has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Smith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 3 -5 $870,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 1 -13 $3,600,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000 January 13-16 Sony Open in Hawaii MC -2 $0

