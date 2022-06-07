How to Watch Cameron Smith at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Smith hits the links June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Muirfield Village GC following a 13th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio his last time in competition.
How to Watch Cameron Smith at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!
Smith's Statistics
- Smith has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Smith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
3
-5
$870,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
1
-13
$3,600,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)