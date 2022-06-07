How to Watch Cameron Smith at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Cameron Smith plays his shot from the ninth fairway during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Smith hits the links June 9-12 in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open at Muirfield Village GC following a 13th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio his last time in competition.

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

St. George's Golf and Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Smith's Statistics

Smith has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Smith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 3 -5 $870,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 1 -13 $3,600,000

Regional restrictions apply.