How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Cameron Smith posted a 13th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday looking to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Smith's Statistics
- Smith has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Smith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.
- Smith didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
3
-5
$870,000
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
1
-13
$3,600,000
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
33
-5
$64,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)