May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Cameron Smith hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Cameron Smith posted a 13th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday looking to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Cameron Smith at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Smith's Statistics

Smith has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Smith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds.

Smith didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played Muirfield Village GC in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 3 -5 $870,000 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 1 -13 $3,600,000 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 33 -5 $64,000

