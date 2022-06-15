How to Watch Cameron Smith at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 9, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Scottie Scheffler (left) and Cameron Smith strike similar poses as they wait their turns to putt on the 12th hole during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Smith will play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. In his last tournament he placed 48th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting E at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Cameron Smith at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Smith's Statistics

Smith has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Smith has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.

Smith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 48 E $22,568 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 3 -5 $870,000

