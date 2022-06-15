How to Watch Cameron Smith at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Smith will play June 16-19 in the 2022 U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts. In his last tournament he placed 48th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting E at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
Smith's Statistics
- Smith has made the cut three times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Smith has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Smith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
3
-5
$870,000
Regional restrictions apply.
