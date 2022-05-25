How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Cameron Tringale finished the weekend at +5, good for a 41st-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 seeking a better finish.
How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Tringale's Statistics
- Tringale will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Tringale has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Tringale has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In 2021, Tringale's last time competing at Colonial Country Club, he placed 32nd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
