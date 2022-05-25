How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Cameron Tringale plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Cameron Tringale finished the weekend at +5, good for a 41st-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge May 26-29 seeking a better finish.

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Tringale's Statistics

Tringale will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Tringale has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 12 rounds, Tringale has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In 2021, Tringale's last time competing at Colonial Country Club, he placed 32nd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 62 -2 $17,004 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0

