How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Cameron Tringale plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Mexico Open, Cameron Tringale is in 61st position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Mexico Open

Tringale's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Tringale has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once in his last nine rounds.
  • Tringale has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

12

-9

$140,667

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

62

-2

$17,004

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+8

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

MC

+12

$0

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Mexico Open at Vidanta, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
