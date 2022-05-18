How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Tringale hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 coming off a 33rd-place finish in the Mexico Open in his last tournament.
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
Tringale's Statistics
- Tringale will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Tringale has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.
- Tringale has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Tringale has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+8
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+12
$0
