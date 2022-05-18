How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 29, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Cameron Tringale putts on the fourth green during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Tringale hits the links in the 2022 PGA Championship May 19-22 coming off a 33rd-place finish in the Mexico Open in his last tournament.

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:

Tringale's Statistics

Tringale will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Tringale has carded an under-par score in eight straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.

Tringale has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Tringale has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 62 -2 $17,004 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +8 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +12 $0

