How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Cameron Tringale plays his shot from the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Tringale seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He placed 26th at the par-4 Muirfield Village GC in 2021.

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Tringale's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Tringale has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
  • In Tringale's last seven trips to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 26th.
  • Tringale has played well enough to make the cut in four of his last seven trips to Muirfield Village GC.
  • In his most recent appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Tringale finished 26th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+4

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

41

+5

$43,839

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

33

-7

$36,541

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

12

-9

$140,667

March 17-20

Valspar Championship

62

-2

$17,004

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
