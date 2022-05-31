How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Cameron Tringale plays his shot from the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Tringale seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He placed 26th at the par-4 Muirfield Village GC in 2021.

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tringale's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Tringale has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In Tringale's last seven trips to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 26th.

Tringale has played well enough to make the cut in four of his last seven trips to Muirfield Village GC.

In his most recent appearance at Muirfield Village GC in 2021, Tringale finished 26th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 62 -2 $17,004

Regional restrictions apply.