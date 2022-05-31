How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Tringale seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He placed 26th at the par-4 Muirfield Village GC in 2021.
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Tringale's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished below par five times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Tringale has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- In Tringale's last seven trips to this course, he's finished among the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 26th.
- Tringale has played well enough to make the cut in four of his last seven trips to Muirfield Village GC.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
