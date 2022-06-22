How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Cameron Tringale plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Cameron Tringale carded a 14th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Travelers Championship aiming for better results.

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Tringale's Statistics

Tringale has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished below par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Tringale has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Tringale missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541

