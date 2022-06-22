How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts, Cameron Tringale carded a 14th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 Travelers Championship aiming for better results.
How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Tringale's Statistics
- Tringale has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished below par three times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Tringale has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- The last time he competed at TPC River Highlands in 2021, Tringale missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)