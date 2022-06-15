How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 2, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Cameron Tringale waits to putt on the eighth green during the first round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Cameron Tringale posted a 48th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 U.S. Open looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

The Country Club of Brookline Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tringale's Statistics

Tringale has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Tringale has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 41 +5 $43,839 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 33 -7 $36,541 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 12 -9 $140,667

