How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Cameron Tringale posted a 48th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 U.S. Open looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
Tringale's Statistics
- Tringale has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Tringale has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
41
+5
$43,839
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
33
-7
$36,541
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
12
-9
$140,667
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
