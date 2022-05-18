How to Watch Cameron Young at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 5, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cameron Young watches his drive on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Young will compete May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In his most recent tournament he took second in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting -6 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

How to Watch Cameron Young at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Young's Statistics

Young has finished in the top five in each of his last two tournaments.

Over his last 10 rounds, Young has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in four of his last 10 rounds.

Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 2 -6 $681,000 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +10 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 13 +1 $228,000

