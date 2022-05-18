How to Watch Cameron Young at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Young will compete May 19-22 in the 2022 PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In his most recent tournament he took second in the Wells Fargo Championship, shooting -6 at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
How to Watch Cameron Young at the PGA Championship
- Date: May 19-22, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Course: Southern Hills Country Club
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Young's Statistics
- Young has finished in the top five in each of his last two tournaments.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Young has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in four of his last 10 rounds.
- Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
2
-6
$681,000
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+10
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
13
+1
$228,000
