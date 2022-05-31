How to Watch Cameron Young at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Young enters play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Southern Hills Country Club following a third-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.
How to Watch Cameron Young at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Young's Statistics
- Young enters this tournament with three straight top-five placements.
- Young will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Young has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score six times in his last 12 rounds.
- Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
3
-4
$870,000
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
2
-6
$681,000
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+10
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)