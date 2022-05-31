How to Watch Cameron Young at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Cameron Young plays a shot from a bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Young enters play June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Southern Hills Country Club following a third-place finish in the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma his last time in competition.

How to Watch Cameron Young at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Young's Statistics

Young enters this tournament with three straight top-five placements.

Young will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Young has finished below par eight times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score six times in his last 12 rounds.

Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship 3 -4 $870,000 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 2 -6 $681,000 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +10 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0

