How to Watch Cameron Young at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Young enters the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 coming off a 60th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Cameron Young at the U.S. Open
- Date: June 16-19, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Brookline, Massachusetts
- Course: The Country Club of Brookline
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Young's Statistics
- Young will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Young has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Young has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 19-22
PGA Championship
3
-4
$870,000
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
2
-6
$681,000
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+10
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
15
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)