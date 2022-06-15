How to Watch Cameron Young at the U.S. Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 2, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Cameron Young makes a birdie putt on the 18th hole during Round 1 of the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio on June 2, 2022. Pga 1st Memorial Tournament

Cameron Young enters the 2022 U.S. Open June 16-19 coming off a 60th-place finish in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Cameron Young at the U.S. Open

Date: June 16-19, 2022

June 16-19, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Brookline, Massachusetts

Brookline, Massachusetts Course: The Country Club of Brookline

Young's Statistics

Young will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Young has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in five rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Young has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 60 +7 $26,640 May 19-22 PGA Championship 3 -4 $870,000 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 2 -6 $681,000 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +10 $0

