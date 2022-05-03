Skip to main content

How to Watch Cameron Young at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 14, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Cameron Young watches his tee shot during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Cameron Young carded a third-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Cameron Young at the Wells Fargo Championship

Young's Statistics

  • Young has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.
  • Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

3

-12

$330,857

April 7-10

Masters Tournament

MC

+10

$0

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+4

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

13

+1

$228,000

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

16

E

$106,533

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
4
2022

Wells Fargo Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

