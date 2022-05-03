How to Watch Cameron Young at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 14, 2022; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Cameron Young watches his tee shot during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

In his tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Cameron Young carded a third-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Cameron Young at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Young's Statistics

Young has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.

Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 3 -12 $330,857 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +10 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 13 +1 $228,000 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 16 E $106,533

Regional restrictions apply.