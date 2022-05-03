How to Watch Cameron Young at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his tournament at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina, Cameron Young carded a third-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship trying to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Cameron Young at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
Young's Statistics
- Young has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.
- Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
3
-12
$330,857
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+10
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
13
+1
$228,000
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
16
E
$106,533
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
