How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Camilo Villegas plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Camilo Villegas hits the links May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm after a 56th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Colonial Country Club

Villegas' Statistics

Villegas has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his last appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Villegas placed 69th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 56 +9 $20,790 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 58 E $8,362

