How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Camilo Villegas hits the links May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm after a 56th-place finish in the Wells Fargo Championship in the most recent competition he played.
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Villegas' Statistics
- Villegas has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In his last appearance at Colonial Country Club in 2021, Villegas placed 69th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
56
+9
$20,790
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
