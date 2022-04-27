How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Camilo Villegas enters play April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open following a 59th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina his last time in competition.
How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Mexico Open
- Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Vallarta, Mexico
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
Villegas' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Villegas has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+17
$0
