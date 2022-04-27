How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Mexico Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Camilo Villegas plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Camilo Villegas enters play April 28 - May 1 in the 2022 Mexico Open at Harbour Town Golf Links following a 59th-place finish in the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina his last time in competition.

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Mexico Open

Date: April 28 - May 1, 2022

April 28 - May 1, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Course: Vidanta Vallarta

Villegas' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Villegas has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 58 E $8,362 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +17 $0

