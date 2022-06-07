How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Camilo Villegas finished 54th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2017, shooting a -7 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 9-12 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Villegas' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Villegas has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
56
+9
$20,790
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
