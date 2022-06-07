How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Camilo Villegas plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Camilo Villegas finished 54th in the RBC Canadian Open in 2017, shooting a -7 on the par-70 course. His sights are set higher June 9-12 at St. George's Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Villegas' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Villegas has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 56 +9 $20,790 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680

