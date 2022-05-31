Camilo Villegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 7, 2022; Potomac, Maryland, USA; Camilo Villegas acknowledges the fans applause after his made putt at the ninth hole during the third round of the Wells Fargo Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Camilo Villegas enters play in Dublin, Ohio looking for better results June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in his last outing, the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Villegas' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Villegas failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 56 +9 $20,790 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0

