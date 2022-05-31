Camilo Villegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel | June 2- 5

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Camilo Villegas enters play in Dublin, Ohio looking for better results June 2- 5 in the 2022 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after missing the cut in his last outing, the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
Villegas' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Villegas failed to make the cut when he last played the course at Muirfield Village GC (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
56
+9
$20,790
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
