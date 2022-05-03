Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Camilo Villegas plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Camilo Villegas takes the course in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland. He's looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Wells Fargo Championship

Date: May 5- 8, 2022

May 5- 8, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Potomac, Maryland

Potomac, Maryland Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm

Villegas' Statistics

Villegas has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Villegas struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 59 E $17,680 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 58 E $8,362 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +1 $0

