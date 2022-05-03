How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Wells Fargo Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Camilo Villegas takes the course in the 2022 Wells Fargo Championship May 5- 8 in Potomac, Maryland. He's looking for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Mexico Open in Vallarta, Mexico.
How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Wells Fargo Championship
- Date: May 5- 8, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Potomac, Maryland
- Course: TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Villegas' Statistics
- Villegas has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- Villegas struggled, missing the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in 2017
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
59
E
$17,680
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
58
E
$8,362
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
May
4
2022
Wells Fargo Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)