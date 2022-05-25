How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the Charles Schwab Challenge: Live Stream, TV Channel
Carlos Ortiz enters play in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 103 in the world, and is trying for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the PGA Championship
How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Date: May 26-29, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
Ortiz's Statistics
- Ortiz has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ortiz has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time Ortiz played this course (2021), he finished 40th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+14
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+3
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
May
25
2022
Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
