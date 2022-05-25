May 19, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Carlos Ortiz plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the PGA Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Ortiz enters play in Fort Worth, Texas ranked No. 103 in the world, and is trying for better results May 26-29 in the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the PGA Championship

How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Date: May 26-29, 2022

May 26-29, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Course: Colonial Country Club

Ortiz's Statistics

Ortiz has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Ortiz has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

The last time Ortiz played this course (2021), he finished 40th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +14 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +3 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0

