How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the PGA Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 18, 2022; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Carlos Ortiz putts on the fourth green during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney, Texas, Carlos Ortiz posted a 38th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 PGA Championship trying to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the PGA Championship

Date: May 19-22, 2022

May 19-22, 2022 TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma Course: Southern Hills Country Club

Southern Hills Country Club Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ortiz's Statistics

Ortiz has carded five straight under-par rounds.

Ortiz has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Ortiz has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +3 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC -1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.