How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Carlos Ortiz ended the weekend at +8, good for a 64th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 seeking a better finish.
How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the RBC Canadian Open
- Date: June 9-12, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Toronto, Canada
- Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club
Ortiz's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Ortiz has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Ortiz has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
64
+8
$25,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+14
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
How To Watch
June
8
2022
RBC Canadian Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
