How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the RBC Canadian Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 3, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Carlos Ortiz plays his shot from the 18th fairway during the second round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, Ohio, Carlos Ortiz ended the weekend at +8, good for a 64th-place finish. He enters play in the 2022 RBC Canadian Open June 9-12 seeking a better finish.

How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the RBC Canadian Open

Date: June 9-12, 2022

June 9-12, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Course: St. George's Golf and Country Club

Ortiz's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Ortiz has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Ortiz has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 64 +8 $25,800 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +14 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356

