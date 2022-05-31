Skip to main content

How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Carlos Ortiz plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Ortiz placed 16th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, shooting a -2 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 2- 5 at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio.

How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Ortiz's Statistics

  • Ortiz has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
  • Ortiz has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
  • In Ortiz's last seven events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 48th.
  • Ortiz qualified for the weekend in four of his last seven trips to this course.
  • The last time Ortiz competed at this course (2021), he finished 16th.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+2

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+14

$0

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

38

-15

$36,855

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

51

-5

$17,356

April 14-17

RBC Heritage

MC

+3

$0

How To Watch

June
1
2022

the Memorial Tournament, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
