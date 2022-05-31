How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Carlos Ortiz plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Ortiz placed 16th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, shooting a -2 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 2- 5 at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio.

How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

Date: June 2- 5, 2022

June 2- 5, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ortiz's Statistics

Ortiz has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Ortiz has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

In Ortiz's last seven events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 48th.

Ortiz qualified for the weekend in four of his last seven trips to this course.

The last time Ortiz competed at this course (2021), he finished 16th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +14 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.