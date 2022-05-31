How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday: Live Stream, TV Channel
Carlos Ortiz placed 16th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2021, shooting a -2 on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 2- 5 at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio.
How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Date: June 2- 5, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Dublin, Ohio
- Course: Muirfield Village GC
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Ortiz's Statistics
- Ortiz has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Ortiz has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- In Ortiz's last seven events at this course, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish at the course is 48th.
- Ortiz qualified for the weekend in four of his last seven trips to this course.
- The last time Ortiz competed at this course (2021), he finished 16th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+14
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
June
1
2022
the Memorial Tournament, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)