How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Carlos Ortiz will play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his most recent tournament he took 46th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting -1 at St. George's Golf and Country Club.
How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the Travelers Championship
- Date: June 23-26, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Cromwell, Connecticut
- Course: TPC River Highlands
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Ortiz's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ortiz has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Ortiz has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
- Ortiz last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and placed 47th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
46
-1
$26,535
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
64
+8
$25,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+14
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
22
2022
Travelers Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)