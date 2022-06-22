How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the Travelers Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Carlos Ortiz plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Ortiz will play June 23-26 in the 2022 Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his most recent tournament he took 46th in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting -1 at St. George's Golf and Country Club.

How to Watch Carlos Ortiz at the Travelers Championship

Date: June 23-26, 2022

June 23-26, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Cromwell, Connecticut

Cromwell, Connecticut Course: TPC River Highlands

Ortiz's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Ortiz has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Ortiz has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.

Ortiz last played at TPC River Highlands in 2021 and placed 47th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 46 -1 $26,535 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 64 +8 $25,800 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +14 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855

